Kosciusko, Mississippi Grapples with Persistent Foul Odor from Dairy Plant Wastewater

Residents of Kosciusko, Mississippi, are facing an annual challenge as a dairy plant's wastewater emits a foul stench, impacting the town's quality of life. The Prairie Farms dairy company, one of the town's largest employers, has been cited for waste discharge violations by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality in both 2022 and 2023. Despite efforts to address the issue, the offensive odor persists, raising concerns among locals about health and the environment.

Community Impact and Response

The persistent stench, described by residents as a mix of sewage, sour milk, and more, has soured the town's atmosphere, driving people indoors and deterring visitors. The smell emanates from a lagoon near the Prairie Farms production plant, where wastewater, including spoiled milk, is dumped. This issue has led the city to invest millions in treatment efforts and attracted regulatory scrutiny. However, the town's mayor, Tim Kyle, and residents recognize the dilemma, balancing the need to address the smell with the desire to retain one of the town's largest employers.

Regulatory Challenges and Actions

Records from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality reveal that Prairie Farms' wastewater has repeatedly violated state quality standards, with significant noncompliance notifications issued in 2023. The biochemical oxygen demand of the plant's wastewater exceeded daily permitted limits by over 1,500 percent at its peak. Despite these violations, the company has expressed its intention to work with city and state officials towards a solution. The city plans further investments to mitigate the odor, including dredging the lagoon and raising its levees, funded by the American Rescue Plan and state funding.

Community Dilemma and Outlook

The persistent stench has left the community divided on how aggressively to pursue the issue, with many concerned about the potential economic impact of driving Prairie Farms out of town. Yet, the desire for a healthy living environment remains strong. As Kosciusko residents weigh their options, the situation highlights the broader challenges of balancing economic interests with environmental and public health concerns. With ongoing efforts to address the wastewater issue, the town continues to hope for a resolution that safeguards both its economy and the well-being of its residents.