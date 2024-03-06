Koreatown Expansion: 262-Unit Apartment Complex to Rise Across Historic Bullocks Wilshire

Amidst a flurry of construction and urban renewal, Koreatown is set to welcome a significant addition to its residential landscape. Across from the iconic Bullocks Wilshire Building, a new housing project at 3020 Wilshire Boulevard led by Bando Dela Corp is breaking ground, marking a pivotal moment in the neighborhood's development. Last year, the developer acquired building permits for an eight-story, 262-unit apartment complex, promising a blend of modern living spaces and vibrant commercial ventures.

Project Overview and Design

The 3020 Wilshire project, initially entitled by Jamison Services, Inc., now sees Bando Dela Corp at the helm. Authorized for construction without the need for affordable housing incentives, this development will offer studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Unlike many new constructions in Koreatown, this project does not require a portion of its units to be allocated as affordable housing, making it a by-right development. The building, designed by KTGY following the original plans by AC Martin, will feature a courtyard swimming pool, roof decks, a fitness center, a game room, and co-working spaces, aiming to enhance the living experience for its future residents.

The Context of Koreatown's Growth

This development is not an isolated case but part of a broader trend of growth and revitalization in Koreatown. Adjacent to the site, plans for another mixed-use project at 3000 Wilshire Boulevard are underway, promising 188 residential units and ground-floor retail spaces. Furthermore, the nearby 25-story Kurve on Wilshire apartment tower adds to the skyline, signifying Koreatown's rising appeal as a residential and commercial hub. The 3020 Wilshire project represents the third major apartment complex for Bando Dela in the area, following developments at 3170 Olympic Boulevard and 3355 Olympic, cementing the corporation's role in the neighborhood's transformation.

Implications for Koreatown

The introduction of the 3020 Wilshire project is a testament to Koreatown's ongoing evolution. By providing a substantial increase in housing units without the stipulation for affordable housing, the project sparks a conversation about the balance between development and accessibility. The project's location opposite the historic Bullocks Wilshire Building, along with its by-right status, underscores the changing dynamics of the neighborhood, offering new opportunities for residents and businesses alike. As Koreatown continues to grow, the community watches closely to see how these developments will shape the future of this vibrant Los Angeles neighborhood.