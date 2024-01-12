en English
Korean Investor Buys Retail Condo in New York for $30M, Eyes Supermarket Opportunity

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Korean Investor Buys Retail Condo in New York for $30M, Eyes Supermarket Opportunity

In a significant real estate transaction, PD Properties has announced the completion of a retail condo sale at 110 West 32nd Street, New York. The condo, boasting a generous 30,000 square feet across the ground floor, mezzanine, and cellar, has been purchased by a Korean investor for a cool $30 million. The investor’s vision for the space is clear: to transform it into a bustling supermarket.

From Office Building to Retail Condo

The journey of this property is as intriguing as its future plans. Previously, in September 2023, Tony Park and PD Equities made a strategic acquisition, purchasing the 113,000-square-foot office building for $37 million. Their vision was to turn this commercial space into a retail condo and two office towers.

Under the expert guidance of Elad Dror, who represented the seller in the recent transaction, the restructuring of the property has been progressing steadily. The plan to convert the office spaces into 77 residential rental units is ongoing. The residential units will be a mix of studios and one-bedroom apartments, with amenities such as a fitness center and a rooftop lounge, adding to the appeal.

A Prime Location

The retail condo is strategically located in the PENN District redevelopment zone, bordering Koreatown, NoMad, and Herald Square. This prime location offers easy access to a plethora of retail outlets and dining options, making it an attractive proposition for both residents and businesses alike.

For further information about the deal, inquiries can be directed to Elad Dror or Tony Park via email. Media-related questions should be addressed to Sarah Schwartz.

Revitalizing the Neighborhood

This change, from an office building to a retail condo and residential units, is more than just a property transaction. It’s a transformation that will revitalize the area, bringing in new businesses and residents, and enhancing the neighborhood’s vibrancy. It’s a testament to the dynamic nature of real estate, where every transaction can have a ripple effect, impacting communities and shaping cities.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

