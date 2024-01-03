Kopin Corporation to Mark Milestone with Nasdaq Closing Bell Ringing

On January 16, 2024, Kopin Corporation, a pioneering company in the field of optical solutions and high-performance micro-displays, is set to ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite. This event, scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time in New York City, marks a milestone in the company’s history—over three decades of listing with Nasdaq. The ceremony will be broadcast online, opening it to a global audience.

A Testament to Years of Dedication and Hard Work

Michael Murray, the CEO of Kopin, expressed his pride at this achievement. According to him, this event is not just a formality, but a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of the team members, partners, and customers. Their collective efforts have kept the company firmly anchored in its position on the Nasdaq exchange for more than 30 years. Murray also signaled optimism for the future, indicating that the company’s trajectory is set to continue its upward climb.

Kopin: A Leader in Advanced Display Technologies

Kopin Corporation is known for its development and provision of advanced display technologies. These include Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS), Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, various optics, and low-power ASICs. These products play a crucial role in defense, industrial, and consumer products. With this event, Kopin not only celebrates its long-term relationship with Nasdaq but also underscores its standing as a leader in its industry.

Looking Ahead: Kopin’s Future Direction

As Kopin Corporation rings in the closing bell at Nasdaq, it also rings in a new era of its continued success. With a firm footing in its industry and a promising future direction, the company is poised to keep pushing the boundaries of advanced display technology. As the world watches Kopin ring the closing bell, it is a signal not just of the company’s past successes but also its future potential.