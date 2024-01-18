Koolaburra Introduces Affordable Ugg Tasman Alternatives Amid High Demand

In a strategic move to meet the soaring demand for Ugg Tasman slippers, Koolaburra, the sister brand of Ugg, has unveiled two new styles in 2023. The Burree Slipper and the Burree Platform Slipper, bearing a striking resemblance to the hard-to-find Ugg Tasmans, have been introduced at a more affordable price point.

The Rise of Ugg Tasman Slippers

Last year, the Ugg Tasman slippers saw an unprecedented surge in popularity, emerging as the brand's top-selling footwear. This trend was, in part, fueled by high-profile endorsements from celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk, and Irina Shayk. However, their popularity soon led to scarcity, leaving many customers unable to purchase these sought-after slippers.

Koolaburra's New Offerings

In response to this demand, Koolaburra launched the Burree Slipper and the Burree Platform Slipper. These new styles mimic not only the Tasmans but also the Ugg Tazzes, another popular slipper variant. The Koolaburra versions are modified with an EVA outsole and faux fur lining, unlike the Tasmans' sugarcane outsole and real sheepskin interior. Aesthetically, they feature a flatter embroidery as opposed to the Tasman's signature braided stitch.

Availability and Affordability

The Burree Slippers are available in black and sand colors, retailing at $75, a significant $35 cheaper than the Tasmans. The Burree Platform Slipper, which adds 1.75 inches of height, is priced at $90, offering a $40 discount compared to the Tazzes. The new Koolaburra slippers can be found on Amazon and the brand's own website. Despite being alternatives to the original styles, these slippers are expected to sell out rapidly due to their similarity to the Ugg models and their more affordable price points.