Kona International Airport Shuts Down Due to Runway Cracks

On Monday, the Kona International Airport at Keahole on Hawaii's Big Island was abruptly closed following the discovery of cracks on its single 11,000-foot runway, triggering a wave of flight disruptions and cancellations that impacted thousands of passengers. The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) swiftly launched repair efforts, with contractors milling and resurfacing a 10-foot square section of the runway.

Anticipated Reopening and Continuing Disruptions

According to the HDOT, the airport is slated to reopen on Tuesday upon the completion of resurfacing, albeit flight disruptions are expected to persist for several days. Aircraft that couldn't land on Monday won't be available for Tuesday departures, leading airlines to potentially cancel or hold flights to evade potential diversions in case repair work encounters delays. This setback could translate to a latency in reaccommodating passengers on alternative flights.

The closure of Kona Airport, which serves as a hub for both inter-island and mainland flights and hosts Hawaiian Airlines as its most frequent operator, deals another blow to Hawaii's tourism industry. The sector has already been grappling with the aftermath of recent fires in Lahaina on Maui. Available alternatives for stranded passengers include the Hilo and Waimea-Kohala airports on the Big Island, although they're considerably farther away from Kona.