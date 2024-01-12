Kokomo Couple Acquires The Legacy Barn, Marks New Chapter in Venue’s History

Amie and Tyler Barnes, a Kokomo-based couple, have recently seized the reins of The Legacy Barn, an esteemed wedding and event venue nestled in Howard County, Indiana. The Barnes’ journey into business ownership was unplanned; it was a friend’s suggestion that steered them towards this path, considering Amie’s extensive experience in coordinating large-scale events and her marketing prowess.

Transition of Ownership

The Legacy Barn was put up for sale in August, and by November, the Barnes had assumed control. They acquired the venue from the previous owners, Colin and Colleen Craig. This transfer of ownership marks a new chapter in the venue’s history, making the Barnes the third family to hold the reins of this property.

The Legacy Barn: A Glimpse into the Past and Future

Set on an eight-acre property, The Legacy Barn is home to a Victorian homestead erected in 1884. It boasts a seating capacity of 120 to 150 people, making it an ideal venue for a plethora of events such as weddings, parties, reunions, and many more. The property has a rich past; it was formerly a dairy farm renowned for its Guernsey milking herds.

As the new owners, the Barnes plan to sustain the operations of the venue while contemplating future improvements. These potential enhancements include new storage facilities, accommodations for bridal parties, and the addition of a pond feature. However, their primary emphasis remains on maintaining a family-oriented approach to business.

A Family-Centric Approach

The Barnes aim to extend their family values into their business operations. Their goal is to treat every client as a family member, fostering an environment of warmth and familiarity. They perceive the ownership of The Legacy Barn as not just a business venture but a significant blessing for their family.