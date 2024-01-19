Knoxville Area Transit Suspends Services Amid Icy Road Conditions

Following treacherous road conditions caused by fluctuating temperatures, resulting in snow melting and refreezing into ice, Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) has announced the suspension of its operations for the remainder of today. The decision comes in the interest of commuter safety, as the icy roads pose a considerable risk for travel.

Severe Snow Route Operations to Begin

KAT has communicated that it will initiate severe snow routes from Saturday, January 20th. The services will start at 11:15 a.m. and conclude at 8:15 p.m. The aim of this modified schedule is to ensure safe travel for Knoxville residents despite the challenging weather conditions.

Adjustments Based on Road Conditions

However, this schedule might see changes based on a reassessment of the road conditions on Saturday. The transit authority's priority is to ensure safety, and this may require alterations to the planned schedule if the icy conditions persist or worsen.

City's Efforts in Response to Snowstorm

The decision to suspend service and switch to a severe snow route schedule comes as the City of Knoxville and Knox County continue their efforts to treat the city roads in anticipation of the weekend. These actions underline their commitment towards public safety in the wake of a snowstorm, while ensuring essential services remain accessible to the public.