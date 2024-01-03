en English
Automotive

Knowles Corporation to Spotlight Latest Audio Innovations at CES 2024

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
Itasca, Illinois-based Knowles Corporation, known for high-performance components and advanced audio solutions, will be showcasing its latest innovative audio and voice technologies at CES 2024. The demonstration, set to occur at the Venetian Resort Toscana Suite 3805, will allow attendees to experience advancements across a wide range of applications, including True Wireless Stereo (TWS), hearing health, automotive, and wearables.

Spotlight on Balanced Armature Drivers

At the forefront of this showcase are Knowles’ balanced armature (BA) drivers. These are featured in products like the Edifier NeoBuds Pro 2, Razer’s Moray IEM, and the JLab Epic Lab Edition earbuds. Notably, the JLab Epic Lab Edition earbuds are the first to be tuned to the Knowles Preferred Listening Response Curve, a testament to the company’s commitment to high-quality audio.

Partnerships in Design and Tech Convergence

In addition to the BA drivers, Knowles will also highlight its design partnerships and their significant impact on the evolution of audio technology. The company aims to illustrate the convergence of hearing health and high-quality audio, fostering an environment where superior sound technology and personalized listening experiences become the norm.

Introduction of the Digital Vibration Sensor

Apart from the main attractions, Knowles will introduce the Digital Vibration Sensor (V2S), a compact and efficient solution for audio pickup across various markets. The V2S technology promises clear signal capture in different form factors, making it suitable for consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare applications.

With a rich history dating back to 1946, Knowles Corporation has built a strong reputation in the market. The company’s portfolio includes capacitors, RF filters, advanced medtech microphones, and balanced armature speakers, serving a diverse range of markets, from consumer electronics and communications to medtech, defense, electric vehicles, and industrial sectors. This demonstration at CES 2024 underscores the company’s drive to leverage its expertise in MEMS microphones and audio processing technologies, with the ultimate goal of enhancing audio systems and improving user experiences.

Automotive United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

