Knocked Loose Unleashes 'Blinding Faith': A Bold Dive into Hypocrisy Ahead of New Album

Knocked Loose has captivated the hardcore music scene once again with their latest single, 'Blinding Faith', a fierce critique of religious hypocrisy. This track precedes their much-anticipated album 'You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To', set to drop on May 10, 2024, through Pure Noise Records. Guitarist Isaac Hale's personal church experiences inspire the song, highlighting the contrast between public displays of faith and actual conduct.

Unveiling 'Blinding Faith'

With 'Blinding Faith', Knocked Loose not only shares a piece of their upcoming album but also sets the tone for what fans can expect. The single, influenced by Hale's observations, questions the authenticity of those who use religion as a shield for moral superiority or redemption from their flaws. This track is just a glimpse into the album's promise to span a vast array of musical landscapes, from the fastest and most intimidating to the catchiest tunes the band has ever produced.

Exploring Musical Territories

The upcoming album, 'You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To', is described as a journey through diverse, cohesive, and aggressively passionate music. It is a testament to Knocked Loose's growth over their decade-long career, aiming to push themselves further as songwriters while staying true to their raw and honest essence. The collaboration with artist Poppy on the track 'Suffocate' introduces an unexpected, dance-y groove to their heavy sound, showcasing the band's willingness to experiment and defy musical boundaries.

Anticipation Builds for Album Release

As the May 10 release date approaches, anticipation builds within the hardcore community for Knocked Loose's new album. Produced by Grammy-nominated Drew WZRD BLD Fulk, the album promises to be a blend of extreme impulses, from blastbeat-driven fury to seismic breakdowns. With 'Blinding Faith' setting a high bar, fans and critics alike are eager to see how the band will continue to explore new emotional depths and themes while maintaining their signature intensity.

The release of 'You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To' marks an important milestone in Knocked Loose's career. It not only reflects their musical evolution but also challenges the genre's conventions, inviting listeners to reflect on the complex themes woven throughout their compositions. As Knocked Loose prepares to tour the US, their new material is set to resonate deeply with fans, old and new, reinforcing their position at the forefront of the hardcore music scene.