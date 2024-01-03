Knightscope Secures FedRAMP Approval: A Leap Forward in Autonomous Security

Knightscope, Inc., a pioneer in autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, has gained its Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This accreditation, backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, paves the way for Knightscope’s inclusion in the FedRAMP Marketplace as an approved provider for federal agencies.

Knightscope’s Breakthrough

The attainment of the ATO marks a significant milestone for Knightscope, enabling the commencement of the deployment process of its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to fulfill a contract with the Veterans Affairs. This achievement is a testament to the company’s dedication to cybersecurity and commitment to enhancing national security. It also opens the door to a broader Total Addressable Market (TAM) that the company can serve.

FedRAMP Approval: A Game Changer

FedRAMP approval is a game changer for Knightscope. It not only amplifies its reach into the government sector but also fortifies its position in the healthcare and higher education sectors. The company has already secured significant sales in these domains, with contracts for additional emergency communication devices and services. Knightscope’s approval also catalyzes a new contract with a California-based supplier for the deployment of autonomous security robots at its domestic chip production, testing, and research facility.

Knightscope’s Roadmap to Profitable Growth

In the wake of the ATO achievement, Knightscope’s executives have highlighted the company’s 2024 Roadmap to Profitable Growth. This strategic blueprint outlines plans for growth, margin improvements, acquisitions, and the intent to take pre-orders for the new K7 model in 2025. Knightscope’s long-term vision is to make the United States the safest country in the world through its innovative public safety technology. However, the company’s forward-looking statements also caution that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to deviate materially from expectations.