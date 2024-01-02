Navajo Activist Klee Benally Dies at 48, Leaving Activism Legacy

In a disheartening blow to Indigenous and environmental activists worldwide, renowned Navajo advocate, Klee Benally, passed away at the age of 48 on December 30, 2023. The news was confirmed by his sister, Jeneda Benally, from a Phoenix hospital. The cause of death remains undisclosed.

Benally’s life was a testament to his relentless advocacy for Indigenous rights. A vocal opponent of snowmaking at the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort, his activism targeted the desecration of lands held sacred by at least 13 tribes. His commitment to justice extended to fighting police violence and racial profiling, invoking a broader discourse on systemic racism against Indigenous communities.

Unwavering Environmental Activism

Alongside his fight for Indigenous justice, Benally campaigned tirelessly for environmental causes. He championed the cleanup of abandoned uranium mines on the Navajo Nation, remnants of the Cold War era’s nuclear activities. His protests reflected the intersection of environmental justice and Indigenous rights, exposing the heavy toll of nuclear exploitation on Indigenous lands.

Benally’s activism did not stop at Indigenous and environmental issues. He was a relentless critic of an anti-camping ordinance in Flagstaff, Arizona. The legislation, designed to address homelessness, was seen by Benally as lacking compassion for unsheltered individuals, thereby exacerbating their marginalization.

Versatile Artist and Advocate

Outside his advocacy work, Benally’s creativity flourished as a guitarist in the Native American punk rock band Blackfire. Performing alongside his sister and brother, their music became a platform for amplifying Indigenous voices and issues. His life, therefore, stands as an inspiring blend of artistry and activism.