en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Navajo Activist Klee Benally Dies at 48, Leaving Activism Legacy

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
Navajo Activist Klee Benally Dies at 48, Leaving Activism Legacy

In a disheartening blow to Indigenous and environmental activists worldwide, renowned Navajo advocate, Klee Benally, passed away at the age of 48 on December 30, 2023. The news was confirmed by his sister, Jeneda Benally, from a Phoenix hospital. The cause of death remains undisclosed.

Benally’s life was a testament to his relentless advocacy for Indigenous rights. A vocal opponent of snowmaking at the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort, his activism targeted the desecration of lands held sacred by at least 13 tribes. His commitment to justice extended to fighting police violence and racial profiling, invoking a broader discourse on systemic racism against Indigenous communities.

Unwavering Environmental Activism

Alongside his fight for Indigenous justice, Benally campaigned tirelessly for environmental causes. He championed the cleanup of abandoned uranium mines on the Navajo Nation, remnants of the Cold War era’s nuclear activities. His protests reflected the intersection of environmental justice and Indigenous rights, exposing the heavy toll of nuclear exploitation on Indigenous lands.

Benally’s activism did not stop at Indigenous and environmental issues. He was a relentless critic of an anti-camping ordinance in Flagstaff, Arizona. The legislation, designed to address homelessness, was seen by Benally as lacking compassion for unsheltered individuals, thereby exacerbating their marginalization.

Versatile Artist and Advocate

Outside his advocacy work, Benally’s creativity flourished as a guitarist in the Native American punk rock band Blackfire. Performing alongside his sister and brother, their music became a platform for amplifying Indigenous voices and issues. His life, therefore, stands as an inspiring blend of artistry and activism.

0
Human Rights Society United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights

By BNN Correspondents

Human Trafficking in India: A Chilling Tale of Exploitation

By Dil Bar Irshad

New York City Echoes Global Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Violence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A Gaza Child's Plea: An Urgent Call for Peace Amidst Escalating Conflict

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Palestinians in Gaza's Jabalia Camp Face Hardship Amid Heavy Rains ...
@Human Rights · 2 hours
Palestinians in Gaza's Jabalia Camp Face Hardship Amid Heavy Rains ...
heart comment 0
Gaza: Surviving in the Echoes of War

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Gaza: Surviving in the Echoes of War
A Tribute to John Pilger: The Journalist Who Gave Voice to the Voiceless

By Geeta Pillai

A Tribute to John Pilger: The Journalist Who Gave Voice to the Voiceless
Gaza’s Winter Struggle: Displacement and Desperation Amid Conflict

By Salman Akhtar

Gaza's Winter Struggle: Displacement and Desperation Amid Conflict
Young Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Jail Amid Growing Concerns

By Shivani Chauhan

Young Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Jail Amid Growing Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
3 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
3 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
12 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
22 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
28 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
28 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
28 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
29 mins
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
36 mins
New Diagnostic Method for Cystic Echinococcosis Leverages SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app