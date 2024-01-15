Kiwanis Club of St. Helens Boosts Child Literacy with Thesaurus Distribution

In a significant stride towards child literacy, the Kiwanis Club of St. Helens has benefitted the entire third-grade population of the St. Helens School District by distributing thesauruses. This donation, going beyond the students, also extends to the teachers and teacher assistants.

Enriching Academic Pursuits

Dr. Margaret Trenchard-Smith, serving as the Vice President of the club, personally connected with the third-grade students of Columbia City School. She underscored the significance of thesauruses in bolstering their academic endeavors, particularly in the realm of poetry projects.

A Broader Initiative

This act of provisioning educational resources forms part of a more comprehensive initiative by the Kiwanis Club to cultivate child literacy. The club has expressed its support for this cause through various programs, including the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the First Book program.

Unwavering Dedication

The Kiwanis Club has manifested its unwavering dedication to child literacy by consistently contributing to and advocating for literacy-promoting activities. The visit of Dr. Trenchard-Smith to the local school serves as a testament to the club’s commitment to educational empowerment. It reflects the club’s firm belief in the transformative power of learning and language for young students.