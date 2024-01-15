en English
Kiwanis Club of St. Helens Boosts Child Literacy with Thesaurus Distribution

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:27 pm EST
In a significant stride towards child literacy, the Kiwanis Club of St. Helens has benefitted the entire third-grade population of the St. Helens School District by distributing thesauruses. This donation, going beyond the students, also extends to the teachers and teacher assistants.

Enriching Academic Pursuits

Dr. Margaret Trenchard-Smith, serving as the Vice President of the club, personally connected with the third-grade students of Columbia City School. She underscored the significance of thesauruses in bolstering their academic endeavors, particularly in the realm of poetry projects.

A Broader Initiative

This act of provisioning educational resources forms part of a more comprehensive initiative by the Kiwanis Club to cultivate child literacy. The club has expressed its support for this cause through various programs, including the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the First Book program.

Unwavering Dedication

The Kiwanis Club has manifested its unwavering dedication to child literacy by consistently contributing to and advocating for literacy-promoting activities. The visit of Dr. Trenchard-Smith to the local school serves as a testament to the club’s commitment to educational empowerment. It reflects the club’s firm belief in the transformative power of learning and language for young students.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

