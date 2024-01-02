en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Kitsap County’s Polar Bear Plunge: A New Year Tradition of Courage and Community

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Kitsap County’s Polar Bear Plunge: A New Year Tradition of Courage and Community

In the heart of Kitsap County, a unique tradition unfolded on January 1, 2024, as the Polar Bear Plunge brought together residents and visitors in an exhilarating start to the new year. In Olalla, the event marked its 40th anniversary as participants of all ages took the bold leap from a bridge into the chilly waters of Olalla Bay. The plunge, a celebration of resolve and renewal, is widely regarded as a means to shed the previous year’s negative energies and embrace a fresh start.

A Tradition of Courage and Community

Despite the biting cold, the Polar Bear Plunge saw a large turnout, reflecting the community’s enduring spirit. The plunge is more than a test of endurance against the Pacific Northwest’s cold waters; it’s a symbol of the community’s tenacity, a testament to their resilience in the face of adversities, and a collective catharsis.

Festivities Amid the Chill

Beyond the leap, the celebrations continued at the Olalla Bay Market and Landing. The echo of live music, scent of food, and warmth from heating and changing stations filled the air, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie. This energetic atmosphere was a breath of fresh air, especially after the isolation experienced during the COVID pandemic.

Seabeck’s Growing Tradition

Similarly, in Seabeck, the Polar Bear Plunge is gaining traction. Now in its fourth year, the event at Misery Point saw an increasing number of locals joining the icy plunge. This growing tradition is strengthening community bonds and reinforcing mutual support, particularly significant after a year laden with hardships.

0
Local News United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revitalizing Lowestoft's Jubilee Parade: New Phase of Eastern Edge Project Unveiled

By BNN Correspondents

Alabama Rings in 2024 Amidst Law Changes, Community Concerns, and Public Meetings

By BNN Correspondents

Maldon District Council Faces Backlash over Green Waste Recycling Charge Increase

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Marks Arrival of Sault Ste. Marie's First Baby of 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

West Feliciana Parish: Property Tax Extension and Upcoming Events ...
@Local News · 51 mins
West Feliciana Parish: Property Tax Extension and Upcoming Events ...
heart comment 0
UNC Health Blue Ridge Adapts Hours; Other Community Updates Follow

By Muhammad Jawad

UNC Health Blue Ridge Adapts Hours; Other Community Updates Follow
Shropshire Council Refuses Shepherd Huts on Green Belt Land Despite Potential Economic Benefits

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Shropshire Council Refuses Shepherd Huts on Green Belt Land Despite Potential Economic Benefits
Winnipeg Rings in New Year with Family-Friendly Daytime Celebrations

By Salman Akhtar

Winnipeg Rings in New Year with Family-Friendly Daytime Celebrations
East Oregonian Newspaper: End of an Era, Beginning of New

By Geeta Pillai

East Oregonian Newspaper: End of an Era, Beginning of New
Latest Headlines
World News
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
32 seconds
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
42 seconds
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
57 seconds
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
1 min
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
1 min
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
2 mins
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
2 mins
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
3 mins
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
3 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
8 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
18 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app