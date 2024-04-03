Kirsten Dunst Recalls 'Brotherly' Brad Pitt, 'Princess' Treatment by Cruise in 'Vampire' Film

Kirsten Dunst reflects on her breakthrough role in Interview with the Vampire, alongside Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, highlighting the supportive environment and addressing past criticism of a controversial kiss scene. At 11, Dunst portrayed Claudia, a child vampire, in a male-dominated set where Pitt treated her 'like an older brother' and Cruise 'like a princess', despite an uncomfortable on-screen kiss with Pitt.

Early Stardom and On-Set Experience

Dunst's casting in the 1994 gothic horror marked her major Hollywood breakthrough, with her role requiring complex emotional depth at a young age. Despite the challenges, Dunst recounts the kindness and protective nature of her co-stars, particularly Pitt and Cruise, who went out of their way to make her feel comfortable during filming. The experience, while mostly positive, was marred by a kiss scene with Pitt, which Dunst had previously described as 'gross' due to their brother-sister dynamic off-camera.

Controversial Scene and Public Reaction

The discussion around the kiss scene has evolved over the years, with Dunst expressing discomfort about the physical aspect of her role at such a young age. Public and critical reaction to Dunst's comments have sparked discussions on the portrayal of young actors in adult situations within Hollywood films. Despite this, Dunst acknowledges the overall positive impact that Pitt, Cruise, and the film's crew had on her early career, emphasizing their support and kindness.

Legacy and Dunst's Career Trajectory

'Interview with the Vampire' remains a significant part of Dunst's early career, showcasing her talent and earning her critical acclaim. The film's legacy, coupled with Dunst's reflections, highlights the complexities of child acting in Hollywood and the importance of supportive co-stars and crew members. Dunst's career has since flourished, with roles in films that have allowed her to explore a wide range of characters and themes.

This look back at Dunst's experiences on the set of 'Interview with the Vampire' not only sheds light on her personal growth and the challenges she faced but also underscores the evolving conversation around child actors in the film industry. As Dunst continues to reflect on her past roles with candor, her insights contribute to a broader understanding of Hollywood's impact on young performers.