en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Baesler Seeks Re-Election as North Dakota School Superintendent

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:20 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 5:54 pm EST
Baesler Seeks Re-Election as North Dakota School Superintendent

North Dakota’s Superintendent of Public Schools, Kirsten Baesler, has declared her aspiration to secure another term in office. The announcement was released on January 10, signaling her intent to vie for a renewed four-year tenure at the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

A Decade of Educational Leadership

Baesler, a veteran in the education sector hailing from Mandan, has held the reigns of the DPI since 2012. Her department is tasked with the critical role of steering North Dakota’s education system, from kindergarten through to the 12th grade. The 54-year-old’s resume boasts a diverse range of roles within the Bismarck Public Schools, including positions as a vice principal, library media specialist, classroom teacher, and instructional assistant.

Record of Achievement

In her re-election announcement, Baesler took the opportunity to spotlight the triumphs of her tenure. A significant highlight was the increase in ‘Choice Ready’ graduates, a significant measure that attests to students departing high school equipped with vital life skills. No other contenders have come forward as yet, with the nomination deadline slated for April 8.

Commitment to Continued Excellence

Reiterating her dedication to North Dakota’s students, families, and teachers, Baesler emphasized her commitment to persist in her work. She stressed the importance of efficiently leveraging taxpayer investments in education, ensuring these resources effectively support students and teachers alike.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Upper Halfway Elementary School Unveils New Gymnasium: A Milestone for Community and Education
At the dawn of 1960, Upper Halfway Elementary School opened its doors to students, offering an environment of knowledge and learning. But there was one crucial element missing—a gymnasium. After six long decades, the wait has finally come to an end. The school has completed the construction of a new, accessible gym, marking a significant
Upper Halfway Elementary School Unveils New Gymnasium: A Milestone for Community and Education
Uttarakhand Reinvents School Education with 'Bag-Free' Days
56 mins ago
Uttarakhand Reinvents School Education with 'Bag-Free' Days
AI Generates Medical Exam Questions: Study by University Hospital Bonn
1 hour ago
AI Generates Medical Exam Questions: Study by University Hospital Bonn
Family Accuses Illinois High School of Negligence in Rape Case
6 mins ago
Family Accuses Illinois High School of Negligence in Rape Case
Poland's National Night of Biologists: A Celebration of Life's Secrets
15 mins ago
Poland's National Night of Biologists: A Celebration of Life's Secrets
MIT Graduate Student Maps Neural Tube Closure Pathways in Mouse Embryos
17 mins ago
MIT Graduate Student Maps Neural Tube Closure Pathways in Mouse Embryos
Latest Headlines
World News
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
37 seconds
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
2 mins
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
2 mins
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
2 mins
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
3 mins
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
5 mins
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
5 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
5 mins
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
5 mins
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
48 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app