Baesler Seeks Re-Election as North Dakota School Superintendent

North Dakota’s Superintendent of Public Schools, Kirsten Baesler, has declared her aspiration to secure another term in office. The announcement was released on January 10, signaling her intent to vie for a renewed four-year tenure at the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

A Decade of Educational Leadership

Baesler, a veteran in the education sector hailing from Mandan, has held the reigns of the DPI since 2012. Her department is tasked with the critical role of steering North Dakota’s education system, from kindergarten through to the 12th grade. The 54-year-old’s resume boasts a diverse range of roles within the Bismarck Public Schools, including positions as a vice principal, library media specialist, classroom teacher, and instructional assistant.

Record of Achievement

In her re-election announcement, Baesler took the opportunity to spotlight the triumphs of her tenure. A significant highlight was the increase in ‘Choice Ready’ graduates, a significant measure that attests to students departing high school equipped with vital life skills. No other contenders have come forward as yet, with the nomination deadline slated for April 8.

Commitment to Continued Excellence

Reiterating her dedication to North Dakota’s students, families, and teachers, Baesler emphasized her commitment to persist in her work. She stressed the importance of efficiently leveraging taxpayer investments in education, ensuring these resources effectively support students and teachers alike.