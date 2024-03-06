Kirkwood Community College Evaluates Future of Iconic Wind Turbine Amid Program Closure

Kirkwood Community College's landmark wind turbine in Cedar Rapids has been 'parked' since May, sparking questions about its future. Constructed in 2012 for educational and energy production purposes, the turbine's operational halt coincides with the closure of the Energy Production and Distribution program, reflecting shifts in educational demand and industry requirements. Vice President Troy McQuillen highlights the turbine's role in the college's sustainability efforts as they explore future learning opportunities.

From Education to Sustainability

The turbine initially served dual purposes: providing hands-on learning for students and generating energy sold to Alliant Energy, contributing to Kirkwood's sustainability goals. However, with the recent discontinuation of the Energy Production and Distribution program due to declining enrolment and industry evolution, the college is reevaluating the turbine's place within its sustainability initiatives. Kirkwood now focuses on leveraging existing resources, including the turbine, to foster a broader understanding of sustainability practices among students and staff.

Maintenance Challenges and Economic Considerations

Maintenance and economic factors have significantly influenced the decision to pause the turbine's operation. The necessity for a new, but discontinued, gearbox coupled with reduced wind energy credits from Alliant Energy has prompted reassessment of the turbine's viability. Kirkwood's administration is contemplating three potential paths forward, factoring in the turbine's symbolic significance to the college and its contribution to Kirkwood's sustainability goals.

Looking Ahead

Kirkwood is committed to making informed decisions regarding the wind turbine's future, with sustainability at the forefront of the deliberation. Consulting with experts on how to enhance campus sustainability initiatives, the college aims to integrate the turbine into a comprehensive plan that includes recycling, grounds maintenance, and the use of eco-friendly products. The turbine's fate remains undecided, but its legacy as a symbol of Kirkwood's commitment to sustainability and education continues to influence planning and discussions.