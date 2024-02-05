Kingspan Revolutionizes Architectural Planning with Innovative 3D Viewer Tool

Kingspan Insulated Panels North America, a leader in the construction industry, is revolutionizing architectural planning and construction processes with the introduction of an innovative 3D viewer tool. Designed to transform interactions with insulated metal wall panels (IMPs), this state-of-the-art tool provides an immersive experience for architects, general contractors, and installers alike.

A Leap Beyond Traditional 2D Views

With the ability to view over 60 construction details from various angles, users can disassemble and reassemble panels, gaining a deeper understanding of how IMPs and their accessories fit together. This intricate, dimensional perspective overcomes the limitations of traditional 2D views, which often made understanding the assembly and fitting of these panels a challenge.

Real-Time Color Combination Experimentation

User experience is further enhanced with the ability to experiment with color combinations in real-time. This feature allows for creative flexibility, enabling users to visualize their designs with various color palettes before finalizing their choice.

Streamlining Collaboration and Saving Time

The 3D viewer tool is not just about visualization. It also facilitates collaboration and saves time. Models can be exported into PDF and IFC formats, allowing for easy integration with compatible design software. This functionality streamlines the collaboration process, making it easier for teams to work together and share their designs.

Advanced Features for Detailed Visualization

In addition to these features, the 3D viewer tool offers solid, translucent, and outline perspectives, as well as clip plane tools for cross-sections. Text markup, batch coloring, and slide functions are also included to visualize assembly processes more clearly. All these features are accessible via a web browser without the need for specialized software, making the tool readily available to industry professionals and installation teams.

In the evolving landscape of construction technology, Kingspan Insulated Panels North America's 3D viewer tool is a significant step forward. It is not just an upgrade; it is a reinvention of how industry professionals interact with IMPs during planning and construction. The tool is poised to become an essential resource, offering unprecedented access and insight into the assembly and integration of Kingspan products.