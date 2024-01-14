en English
King Center Honors Civil Rights Champions at the 2024 Beloved Community Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the King Center in Atlanta, Georgia, paid tribute to individuals and organizations that have championed civil rights causes across the United States. The occasion was the 2024 Beloved Community Awards, a significant event that highlights the tireless efforts of those committed to realizing the vision of civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King.

Notable Attendees and Honorees

The awards ceremony saw the confluence of noted personalities from various walks of life. Among them were the CEO of the King Center, Dr. Bernice King, the daughter of the Kings, who underscored the significance of these awards in perpetuating her parents’ dream of a ‘beloved community’ worldwide. The list of honorees was equally impressive, with national philanthropist Deloris Jordan receiving the Beloved Community Coretta Scott King Soul of the Nation Award. The Beloved Community Social Justice Award was bestowed upon national civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Voices for the ‘Beloved Community’

Chelsea Clinton and actor Dul Hill were among the attendees who voiced their aspirations for increased love and kindness within communities. While appreciating the progress made, they acknowledged the continuing challenges in actualizing the Kings’ vision. Other honorees of the evening included Michael J. Fox, Gitanjali Rao, and Spelman College, among others.

Commemorating Dr. King’s Legacy

The King Center will maintain the momentum of this significant event with a service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. The service is set to be live-streamed by FOX 5 Atlanta, allowing people worldwide to join in the commemoration.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

