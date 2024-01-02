en English
Business

Kinder Morgan’s Stock Performance and Prospects: A 2024 Outlook

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Kinder Morgan’s Stock Performance and Prospects: A 2024 Outlook

As the global economy steers towards a soft landing in 2024, Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) stock performance and its prospects for income generation remain a focal point of interest for investors. Despite a 6.6% rise and an 8.5% total return due to dividends since its last coverage, KMI has underperformed the S&P 500 and remains down 3% for 2023.

Unraveling Kinder Morgan’s Performance

The company boasts ownership of one of the largest pipeline networks in North America and has recently acquired natural gas pipelines from NextEra Energy Partners. This acquisition is expected to boost its distributable cash flow. KMI’s cash flows are stable, with a majority being take-or-pay or fee-based, and its dividend has increased by 2% in 2023. Natural gas transport and gathering volumes have shown growth, and the company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase by 3% for the full year 2023.

The Potential of Renewable Natural Gas

KMI’s focus on renewable natural gas (RNG) provides promising growth opportunities. An expected RNG production capacity could significantly reduce CO2 emissions, positioning the company as a vital player in the global transition towards renewable energy. The company’s strong balance sheet and BBB credit rating position it well for future growth, despite potential risks such as higher interest rates or a faster transition to renewable energy.

Investment Prospects and Valuation

The valuation of KMI is seen as attractive compared to its peers, with expectations of increasing EBITDA and cash flow, along with a high dividend yield. This makes it a sensible investment for value and income-seeking investors. While the overall picture seems robust, potential investors should keep an eye on market dynamics and other economic factors that may shape the investment landscape in 2024 and beyond.

Business Energy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

