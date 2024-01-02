Kinder Morgan’s Stock Performance and Prospects: A 2024 Outlook

As the global economy steers towards a soft landing in 2024, Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) stock performance and its prospects for income generation remain a focal point of interest for investors. Despite a 6.6% rise and an 8.5% total return due to dividends since its last coverage, KMI has underperformed the S&P 500 and remains down 3% for 2023.

Unraveling Kinder Morgan’s Performance

The company boasts ownership of one of the largest pipeline networks in North America and has recently acquired natural gas pipelines from NextEra Energy Partners. This acquisition is expected to boost its distributable cash flow. KMI’s cash flows are stable, with a majority being take-or-pay or fee-based, and its dividend has increased by 2% in 2023. Natural gas transport and gathering volumes have shown growth, and the company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase by 3% for the full year 2023.

The Potential of Renewable Natural Gas

KMI’s focus on renewable natural gas (RNG) provides promising growth opportunities. An expected RNG production capacity could significantly reduce CO2 emissions, positioning the company as a vital player in the global transition towards renewable energy. The company’s strong balance sheet and BBB credit rating position it well for future growth, despite potential risks such as higher interest rates or a faster transition to renewable energy.

Investment Prospects and Valuation

The valuation of KMI is seen as attractive compared to its peers, with expectations of increasing EBITDA and cash flow, along with a high dividend yield. This makes it a sensible investment for value and income-seeking investors. While the overall picture seems robust, potential investors should keep an eye on market dynamics and other economic factors that may shape the investment landscape in 2024 and beyond.