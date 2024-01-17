Kinder Morgan's Q4 Profits Fall Short of Expectations

Pipeline heavyweight Kinder Morgan fell short of the fourth quarter expectations as it posted an adjusted profit of 28 cents per share, two cents shy of Wall Street's anticipated 30 cents per share. The company's financial performance took a hit due to escalated interest expenses coupled with a decline in the natural gas pipeline segment.

Impact of the Natural Gas Market

A steep 44% dip in U.S. natural gas futures during 2023 marked the first annual drop in four years and the largest since 2006. This decline was a result of record production volumes, significant inventories in storage, and mild weather conditions, all of which led to a decrease in natural gas prices. This market downtrend had a ripple effect on transportation companies, including Kinder Morgan, as it weakened their revenue stream.

A Closer Look at Financials

The adjusted core profit from Kinder Morgan's natural gas pipeline segment experienced a slight dip, down to $1.33 billion in the last quarter of the year from $1.35 billion in the same period the previous year. The CO2 transportation segment also showed weakness, with earnings from this segment dropping down to $170 million.

Looking Forward

Despite the lower quarterly results, there is a silver lining on the horizon. Kinder Morgan has increased its adjusted core profit guidance for 2024 to $1.22 per share, a one cent rise from the previous forecast of $1.21 per share. This updated guidance takes into account the anticipated benefits from the acquisition of NextEra Energy Partners' STX Midstream assets.