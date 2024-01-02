Kimco Realty Expands Portfolio With RPT Realty Acquisition

Kimco Realty, North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers, has finalized its acquisition of RPT Realty, bolstering its portfolio with an additional 56 open-air shopping centers. The acquisition raises Kimco’s total to 527 properties, encapsulating a gross leasable area of 13.3 million square feet.

An All-Stock Transaction With Broad Implications

The all-stock transaction involves the assumption of debt and preferred stock, promising initial cost-saving synergies of around $34 million. The Kimco Realty management projects that 85% of these savings will materialize in 2024. The acquisition is anticipated to lead to increased scale in high-growth target markets, broaden partnership opportunities, and safeguard balance sheet strength.

Shareholder Value and Dividend Declaration

As part of the transaction, RPT shareholders received 0.6049 shares of Kimco common stock for each RPT common share they held. RPT preferred shareholders, on the other hand, were issued Kimco Class N Preferred Stock for their RPT Series D Preferred Shares. Furthermore, Kimco’s Board of Directors declared a stub period cash dividend for the Class N Preferred Stock shareholders, which is payable come January 16, 2024.

Advisory and Forward-Looking Statements

J.P. Morgan and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz advised Kimco on the acquisition, while Lazard and Goodwin Procter LLP represented RPT. The announcement includes forward-looking statements, outlining potential risks that could impact the company’s future results.