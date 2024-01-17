Kimberly-Clark Corp. Stock Price Dips Amidst Market Fluctuations and Insider Trading

Consumer Defensive sector company Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) has recently experienced a dip in its stock price, opening 0.89% lower and settling at a closing price of $124.17. The past 52 weeks have seen the company's stock fluctuating between $116.32 and $147.87. Over a five-year span, Kimberly-Clark's annual sales have experienced a growth of 2.22%, coupled with a steady increase in yearly earnings per share at an average rate of 17.14%. Presently, the company boasts a total of $337.46 million shares outstanding with a float of $337.06 million and a workforce of 44,000 individuals.

Insider Trading and Analyst Forecasts

Insider ownership stands at 0.26%, while institutional ownership is at a substantial 77.85%. Recent insider transactions saw the sale of shares by the Chief Legal Officer and the Chief Digital & Technology Officer. For the last quarter, KMB reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74, surpassing predictions by $0.15. Analysts forecast an EPS of $1.83 for the current fiscal year and expect a growth of 17.14% for the next fiscal year. Long-term projections estimate a 9.30% increase in EPS over the next five years, offering a ray of hope after a previous five-year decline of 2.23%.

Financial Indicators and Technical Analysis

Key financial indicators for KMB show a quick ratio of 0.54, a price to sales ratio of 2.04, and a price to free cash flow of 16.17. The company's diluted EPS stands at 5.20, with expectations to reach 1.54 in the next quarter and 7.08 in a year. A technical analysis reveals a decrease in the raw stochastic average and historical volatility over certain periods, with key resistance and support levels identified. Kimberly-Clark's market cap stands at an impressive $41.59 billion, with annual sales of $20,175 million and an annual income of $1,934 million.

Future Outlook

Kimberly-Clark is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th, and analysts are expecting the company to post earnings of 1.54 per share for the quarter. This follows the company's last quarter report where it reported 1.74 earnings per share, beating analysts' consensus estimates of 1.58 by 0.16. The company's revenue for the quarter was $5.10 billion, up 9% year over year. With a twelve month low of 116.32 and a twelve month high of 147.87, Kimberly Clark's stock has shown notable fluctuations. Recent insider trading activities have seen shares being sold, and several large investors have adjusted their positions in KMB. Varying ratings and price objectives have been given in recent research reports for Kimberly Clark's stock.