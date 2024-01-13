Kimbell Royalty Partners Adjusts Financial Projections Amid Shifting Market Conditions

Oil and gas mineral and royalty company, Kimbell Royalty Partners, has adjusted its financial projections in light of shifting market conditions. The company’s revised outlook sees a decrease in its quarterly distribution for both Q4 2023 and 2024, averaging in the mid-40s cents per unit, down from the previous quarter’s distribution of $0.51 per unit.

Market Conditions Dictate Necessity for Financial Adjustment

This change comes as a response to weaker oil prices and an increase in preferred distributions. Yet, these factors had only a limited effect on Kimbell’s earnings in Q3 2023. Even as the company’s near-term distributable cash flow expectations have been lowered, its projected production growth for 2024 remains robust.

LongPoint Acquisition Fuels Growth and Expands Credit

Kimbell’s projected 2024 production is expected to hit 24,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD), representing a mid-single-digit percentage growth from the second half of 2023, adjusted for the LongPoint acquisition. The LongPoint deal has also significantly swelled the company’s credit facility, which rose from $400 million to $550 million.

Financial Performance and Valuation

Kimbell is projected to generate around $80 million in revenue in Q4 2023, leading to a distributable cash flow of $54 million, or $0.57 per unit. Furthermore, the company’s 2024 revenue is expected to be in the ballpark of $330 million post-hedges, with a distributable cash flow of approximately $226 million, or $2.39 per unit. Despite the adjustments, the company’s valuation remains steady at about $19.25 per unit. This reflects a 2024 distribution yield of approximately 9.5% and a distributable cash flow yield of 12.5%, based on a 75% payout ratio and current commodity price projections.