Kim Kardashian Dazzles in White Gown at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024, Eyes on Hazel Contacts

Kim Kardashian turned heads at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles, showcasing her figure in a structured, white bodycon gown with dramatic spiked shoulders. The star complemented her look with sparkling earrings, smoky eye makeup, and striking hazel-colored contacts, making a bold fashion statement alongside family members Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble.
Red Carpet Royalty
Kim Kardashian's appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party was nothing short of spectacular. She effortlessly merged classic Hollywood glamour with modern style, choosing a gown that accentuated her famed curves. Her raven locks, styled in a flowing side part with a fringe sweeping across one eye, added an extra layer of elegance to her ensemble. The addition of colored contacts transformed her look, offering a vibrant contrast to her smoky eye makeup.
Oscars Night Highlights
The Oscars night was memorable for many reasons, not least because of the film Oppenheimer's success, sweeping seven awards, including Best Picture. In contrast, Barbie secured only one award, despite the pre-event buzz around the 'Barbenheimer' box office rivalry. Among the victors was Robert Downey Jr., who humorously thanked his "terrible childhood" upon winning the Best Supporting Actor Oscar, marking a poignant moment in the evening's celebrations.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan made their presence known, with Kylie Jenner dazzling in a busty sequined gown and Kendall Jenner opting for a sheer lace ensemble. Kris Jenner, accompanied by Corey Gamble, also made a striking appearance in a sequined dress. The family's coordinated fashion choices underscored their status as red carpet royalty, further elevating the event's glamour quotient.