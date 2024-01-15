en English
Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey: Bonding Over Dinner and Shared Family Moments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:37 am EST
As the stars descended onto the city of Malibu, two shining stars, Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, were sighted exiting the famed Nobu restaurant. The evening was one marked by laughter, good company, and sumptuous fare shared among their children.

Standout Styles

Kim Kardashian, known for her distinctive style, made a bold statement with her oversized yellow Adidas coat. The vibrant coat, cinched at the waist, was paired with black wide-legged tracksuit bottoms and black pointed-toe boots—a look that was as striking as it was comfortable. On the other hand, Mariah Carey chose to remain under the radar with her stylish dark sunglasses and a sleek black outfit, demonstrating her timeless and sophisticated fashion sensibilities.

Previous Interactions and Shared Moments

Their recent outing is not the first time these two stars have spent quality time together. Kardashian and her daughters had previously attended Mariah Carey’s Christmas concert at the Hollywood Bowl, a shared experience that no doubt deepened their bond. These shared moments extend beyond public outings and into the global digital sphere, as reflected in a TikTok video that went viral last year. The video featured the daughters of both celebrities in a playful dance routine.

Family Ties

These two stars, despite their fame and success, have always prioritized family. Kim Kardashian, a mother of four, shares her children with her former husband, Kanye West. Similarly, Mariah Carey, a mother of twins, co-parents her children with ex-husband Nick Cannon. This common thread of prioritizing family in their lives has led to many shared experiences and interactions between their families.

The article concludes with a mention of a recent TikTok video. This playful video saw Kardashian and Carey joining their daughters in a performance, lip-syncing to one of Carey’s songs while wielding hairbrushes as makeshift microphones. Not only was this a fun and lighthearted moment, but it also showcased the strong bond these two families share.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

