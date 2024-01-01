en English
North Korea

Kim Jong Un Orders Military to ‘Annihilate’ U.S. and South Korea if Provoked

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Kim Jong Un Orders Military to ‘Annihilate’ U.S. and South Korea if Provoked

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ the United States and South Korea if provoked, state media reports. This order is part of Kim’s vow to enhance national defense in response to what he perceives as an unprecedented U.S.-led confrontation. Kim’s plans for 2024 include increasing North Korea’s military capabilities with the launch of military spy satellites, production of more nuclear materials, and development of attack drones.

Boosting Defense for Future Diplomacy

These moves are perceived as attempts to gain leverage in potential future diplomacy with the U.S., particularly in light of the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November. Kim seems to anticipate potential concessions if former President Donald Trump is reelected. During a major ruling party meeting, Kim detailed the expansion of the country’s nuclear weapons program, emphasizing readiness to mobilize all resources in the event of military provocations against North Korea.

(Read Also: Kim Jong Un Unveils Comprehensive Plan for 2024)

South Korea’s Response

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol responded in his New Year’s Day address, stating that South Korea would augment its preemptive strike and missile defense capabilities in response to the North Korean threat. The South Korean Defense Ministry also warned that any North Korean attempt to use nuclear weapons would result in overwhelming retaliation and the end of the Kim government.

(Read Also: North Korea’s Leader Kim Jong Un Issues Stern Warning to U.S. and South Korea)

Escalating Tensions

Tensions between North and South Korea could escalate into small-scale military clashes along their heavily fortified border. North Korea is expected to conduct tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles and other new significant weapons. International diplomacy with North Korea has been stagnant since the failure of talks between Kim and Trump in 2018-19. Since 2022, North Korea has escalated missile tests, leading to expanded joint military drills by the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea has also been strengthening ties with China and Russia, with the latter suspected of providing military technology to North Korea in exchange for conventional arms to support the war in Ukraine.

Estimates of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal size vary, but they suggest a substantial number of weapons. The international community watches with bated breath as the situation unfolds, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the escalating tensions.

