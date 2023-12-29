en English
North Korea

Kim Jong Un Signals Economic Hardships, Urges War Readiness Against US in 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:03 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:39 am EST
Kim Jong Un Signals Economic Hardships, Urges War Readiness Against US in 2024

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, has signaled his nation to prepare for escalating economic difficulties in 2024, in addition to potential confrontation with the United States. This forewarning was issued during the second day of a year-end party meeting, and was subsequently broadcasted by state media on Thursday. The leader has urged his countryfolk to partake in a ‘more courageous and resolute struggle’ in the face of intensifying challenges, echoing a sentiment he has repeatedly expressed in several major speeches over the past few years.

Kim Jong Un has directed North Korea’s military and industrial sectors to brace for war in retaliation to what he labels as ‘unprecedented’ aggressive conduct by the United States and its allies. He has advocated for hastened completion of war preparations in the military-industrial, nuclear weapons, and civil defense sectors. The US and its allies, on the other hand, have reiterated their commitment to maintaining prolonged deterrence against Pyongyang, cautioning that any nuclear attack by North Korea would result in the downfall of the Kim regime.

Escalating Tensions and Internal Struggles

North Korea’s recent success in launching a military surveillance satellite into orbit, viewed by the US and its allies as a breach of UN Security Council resolutions, has heightened concerns about potential escalation of tensions with North Korea. Additionally, fears of military provocations intensifying ahead of the 2024 US and South Korean presidential elections are growing. South Korea has also undertaken defense drills in anticipation of a possible surprise attack by Pyongyang.

Kim Jong Un has also delineated economic objectives for the upcoming year, accentuating the necessity to realize the nation’s five-year development plan and stabilize agricultural production at a high level. North Korea has been grappling with severe food shortages, and despite a rise in crop yield in 2023, it still falls significantly short of the country’s requirements. Kim Jong Un’s remarks on economic difficulties and the call to prepare for war reflect the ongoing tension between North Korea and the US, as well as the internal struggles the nation faces.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

