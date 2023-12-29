en English
North Korea

Kim Jong Un Calls for Accelerated War Preparations Amidst Heightened Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:20 am EST
Kim Jong Un Calls for Accelerated War Preparations Amidst Heightened Tensions

Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, has issued a directive to his party to hasten preparations for war, with an intensified focus on the nation’s nuclear program. This report comes via state media following Kim’s earlier warning that North Korea would not hold back from a nuclear strike if incited with nuclear weapons. These statements were made during North Korea’s year-end party meeting, an occasion normally used to outline significant policy directions for the upcoming year.

Heightened Military Tensions

Kim stressed the need for these preparations due to the escalated military tensions on the Korean peninsula, which he attributes to the aggressive actions of the United States. This increasing strain has prompted stronger defense collaboration between Seoul, Tokyo, and Washington, including the sharing of real-time data on North Korean missile launches. Demonstrating its military presence in the region, the US has deployed a nuclear-powered submarine to South Korea and conducted drills with long-range bombers in tandem with Seoul and Tokyo.

Advancements in North Korea’s Military Capabilities

Over the year, North Korea has made substantial advancements in its military capabilities, including the launch of a reconnaissance satellite, the further cementing of its nuclear status in its constitution, and the testing of a sophisticated intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The UN atomic agency also reported that a second reactor at North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear facility appears to be operational.

Implications of North Korea’s Nuclear Program

An expert suggests that North Korea may station tactical nuclear weapons near the inter-Korean border and progress its nuclear program as a means to exert pressure on South Korea and the United States, while maintaining alliances with Russia and China. The US and South Korea have cautioned that any nuclear attack by North Korea would result in the downfall of the Kim regime, and have deliberated on nuclear deterrence strategies. Despite international appeals to cease its nuclear and missile programs, North Korea has announced itself an ‘irreversible’ nuclear power and insists on preserving its nuclear arsenal for the nation’s survival.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

