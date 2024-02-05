Kilroy Realty Reveals 2023 Financial Results and 2024 Projections Amid Sustainability Milestones

On February 5, 2024, Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company posted revenues of $269.0 million, with a net income available to common stockholders of $0.40 per diluted share. Its fourth-quarter funds from operations (FFO) were $129.3 million or $1.08 per share, surpassing Wall Street expectations. However, these figures marked a decline from last year's $139.9 million or $1.17 per share.

Projected Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, Kilroy Realty provided guidance for 2024, anticipating an FFO per diluted share range of $4.10 to $4.25, with a midpoint of $4.18. This projection excludes potential impacts from future acquisitions, dispositions, capital markets activity, impairment charges, and unforeseen events.

Milestones in Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Amid the financial figures, the company highlighted its commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility. Kilroy Realty has been recognized for its green initiatives, earning various accolades such as the GRESB five-star rating and listing on the U.S. EPA's National Top 100 List of biggest green power users. The company achieved carbon-neutral operations for the fourth consecutive year. In addition, it's been noted for gender equality, earning a spot on the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index.

Portfolio and Development Projects

As of the end of 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio comprised approximately 17.0 million square feet, with an 85.0% occupancy rate and an 86.4% leased rate. Kilroy Realty continues to maintain high levels of LEED, Fitwel, and ENERGY STAR certifications across its portfolio. The company also reported high occupancy across its residential units and is undertaking several ongoing redevelopment and development projects.

In its forward-looking statements, Kilroy voiced caution due to potential risks. These include changing economic conditions, tenant defaults, fluctuations in interest rates, regulatory compliance costs, competition, insurance coverage, joint venture risks, environmental risks, and the challenge of maintaining REIT status. An earnings conference call is scheduled for February 6, 2024, to discuss these results and the business environment more extensively.