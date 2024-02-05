Killington Ski Resort: The East Coast's Beast Unleashed

Acclaimed as the 'Beast of the East', Killington Ski Resort is distinguished as the largest ski resort on the East Coast. Nestled in the heart of Vermont, Killington offers an unrivaled winter sports experience, featuring six mountain peaks, 21 lifts, and 155 trails. Its crowning glory is the loftiest vertical drop in New England, an awe-inspiring 3,050 feet.

Unparalleled Skiing Experience

From beginners to seasoned experts, Killington caters to all skill levels with its diverse terrain. Its advanced snowmaking capabilities set it apart from other regional ski areas, enabling an extended ski season. Moreover, thrill-seekers can test their mettle on the resort's half-pipe and several terrain parks.

Vibrant Après-Ski Scene and Nightlife

Beyond the slopes, Killington is famed for its energetic après-ski culture and nightlife. Popular spots include Mogul's Sports Pub, Pickle Barrel, and Wobbly Barn, each offering a unique blend of entertainment and local flavor. The resort's spirited nightlife paints a lively picture, promising late-night fun after a long day of skiing.

Accommodations and Dining

From the full-service Killington Grand Resort Hotel to the rustic charm of the Killington Mountain Lodge, the resort offers a spectrum of accommodations to suit every preference. A vibrant dining scene rounds out the resort's offerings, with establishments like The Foundry at Summit Pond and The Garlic serving up diverse culinary experiences.

Convenient Accessibility and Amenities

Killington provides easy accessibility from major cities like Boston and Manhattan. Day passes start at $136 for the 2023/2024 winter season, with season passes and Ikon passes also accepted. Equipment rental is available at shops like First Stop Board Barn and Killington Sports. Free parking, with preferred and valet options for a fee, adds to the convenience. Non-skiing activities, such as snowmobiling, tubing, and spa services, ensure a well-rounded winter getaway.