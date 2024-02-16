Killers of the Flower Moon: Osage Song 'Wahzhazhe' Nominated for an Oscar

In the sweeping vistas of 1920s Oklahoma, a story of immense cultural significance and heartrending history unfolds through the lens of Martin Scorsese's latest cinematic endeavor, Killers of the Flower Moon. At the heart of this narrative, not just on screen but in the very fabric of its creation, stands a singularly pivotal moment for the Osage Nation and for Hollywood. Scott George, an Osage Nation tribal member and a custodian of his people's musical heritage, has been nominated for an Oscar, marking a historic moment for the representation of Native American culture in the global cinematic landscape.

Advertisment

The Song That Echoes Through Generations

George's composition, 'Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)', is a traditional Osage chant that reverberates with the depth of history and the resilience of a community that has faced systematic persecution. Featured in Killers of the Flower Moon, this chant is more than a piece of music; it is a narrative in itself, telling the story of the Osage people. As the head singer of his tribe and a music consultant for the film, George brought together two dozen Osage Tribal Singers, weaving male and female vocals into a tapestry of sound that carries the weight of collective memory and hope.

A Historic Recognition

Advertisment

The Oscar nomination for 'Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)' is a landmark in many respects. It represents not only a personal achievement for George, who has dedicated over 40 years to preserving and promoting Osage music, but also a broader recognition of Native American culture and its place in the narrative of American history and cinema. Lily Gladstone's nomination for Best Actress, the first for a Native American in this category, alongside the film's 10 Academy Award nominations, underscores a shift toward inclusivity and acknowledgment of indigenous stories and talents on Hollywood's grandest stage.

Bringing Osage Music to the World

The nomination came as a surprise to George and his fellow singers, who had barely submitted the song in time for consideration, unfamiliar with the intricacies of the Oscars nomination process. Yet, this unexpected honor has ignited a hope in George that the spotlight on 'Wahzhazhe' and, by extension, on Osage music, will open doors for greater appreciation and understanding of his culture's musical heritage. Set against the backdrop of Killers of the Flower Moon, which chronicles the tragic history of the Osage Nation in the face of oil discovery on their land and the subsequent serial murders, the song serves as a poignant reminder of resilience and the enduring spirit of the Osage people.

As the world turns its gaze to the glitz and glamour of the Oscars, the nomination of 'Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)' stands out as a beacon of hope and progress. It is a testament to the power of storytelling, whether through film or song, to bridge cultures and histories. For Scott George, this moment is not just about recognition; it is an opportunity to share the rich tapestry of Osage music with the world, ensuring that the voices of the past resonate far into the future. In the narrative of Killers of the Flower Moon, a story of darkness and despair, the inclusion of 'Wahzhazhe' offers a note of enduring strength and beauty, a reminder that even in the face of overwhelming adversity, culture and identity can flourish. As viewers across the globe stream this powerful film on Apple TV+, they are not just witnessing a chapter of American history but are also part of a momentous occasion in the celebration of indigenous art and storytelling.