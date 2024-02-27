The Kid Laroi's Prime Video Doc Sheds Light on Fame's Struggles and Mental Health Battles

Among the most anticipated releases is The Kid Laroi's documentary on Prime Video titled 'Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About A Kid Named Laroi.' Directed by Michael Ratner, this film offers an intimate look into the Australian singer's life, emphasizing his mental health struggles amidst the glare of fame. The documentary, highlighted by his collaboration with Justin Bieber on the hit song 'Stay,' covers his journey from a promising young talent to a global sensation dealing with the immense pressures that come with success.

The Kid Laroi Hosts Exclusive Watch Party and Q&A in LA

Furthermore, fans are invited to an interactive screening watch party and a live Q&A session with The Kid Laroi set to take place in Los Angeles. This event not only celebrates the documentary's release but also provides a unique opportunity for fans to connect with the artist in a meaningful way.

The Kid Laroi's candidness about feeling 'lost' and his challenges in balancing personal life with his burgeoning career sheds light on the oft-overlooked aspect of celebrity life - the human element. His story, from the early days leading up to his debut album 'The First Time,' is a testament to the resilience required to navigate the treacherous waters of fame and success at a young age.

LAROI Takes Hiatus for Debut Album, Expresses Fan Gratitude

Expressing gratitude to his fans, Laroi disclosed that during a recent brief hiatus, he made the decision to step back. In a heartfelt note, he shared, "During that time, I started thinking, and I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project; my debut album." Laroi expressed deep affection for his fans, acknowledging that he'll miss them greatly but believes the break is necessary to deliver the best music possible.

Concluding the note with a promise to return soon, he conveyed his love to his fans, signing off as "Laroi." In the caption accompanying his post, he bid a temporary farewell with "Goodbye, for now."

Recognizing Laroi as a potential contender for the 2022 Grammy Awards, Rolling Stone highlighted his ambitious goal as an artist: "world dominion." In an interview with the magazine, he elaborated on this aspiration, stating, "It's world domination, but domination, there's a limit to it. Dominion, there's no limit." Laroi reflected on his childhood dreams, emphasizing his belief in the manifestation of his visions. He shared, "I feel like everything that I'm doing, I imagined when I was a kid. I feel I have some weird superpower where I can just think s— and then it happens."