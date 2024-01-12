en English
Automotive

Kia’s Remarkable Journey: From Underdog to Automotive Force

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:59 am EST


From its humble beginnings in the United States in 1994 to its present status as a respected automaker, Kia has traversed a truly transformative journey. Initially perceived as a low-cost value option, the brand has managed to turn the tables in its favor, thanks to strategic investments, rigorous research, and key appointments from luxury brands such as BMW and Audi. The result has been a stark elevation in its image and product line, propelling Kia from an underdog selling around 12,000 units in its debut year to a fierce competitor moving close to 700,000 units in 2022. The first half of 2023 saw Kia register record sales, adding yet another feather in its cap.

Accolades and Challenges

However, the journey has not been without its share of hurdles. Despite bagging quality recognition from J.D. Power and more ICS awards than any other brand in the same year, Kia has had to navigate through numerous challenges. From facing lawsuits over thefts involving Kia and its sister brand Hyundai to recalling over 91,000 vehicles due to fire risks, the road has been bumpy. The brand’s exclusion from certain federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credits, owing to its lack of EV manufacturing in the U.S., has also been a significant setback. And let’s not forget the stiff competition in the EV market, with Tesla holding over 60% of the U.S. EV market share.

Staying the Course

Despite these challenges, Kia’s leadership remains bullish about the company’s future in the EV segment. Steve Center, the Chief Operating Officer, has expressed confidence in the brand’s resilience and has outlined ambitious plans to expand its product line and market presence. An integral part of this strategy is Kia’s recent announcement at CES about its hyper modular commercial-focused Platform Beyond Vehicle strategy. This strategy, featuring five models in three sizes, will kickstart with the PV5 and target delivery, ride-hailing, and smaller commercial work segments.

Kia and Uber Join Forces

In a significant move, Kia Corporation and Uber have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at CES, committing to collaborate on Kia’s planned development and deployment of PBVs. The partnership aims to produce Kia PBVs optimized for drivers and fleets as part of Kia’s ‘Platform Beyond Vehicle’ strategy. The deal also aims to expand the Kia Flex program in North America, offering drivers on the Uber platform a comprehensive vehicle package, including EV options, insurance, and maintenance. This collaboration aligns with Uber’s 2040 zero-emission goal and is expected to enhance the electric vehicle offerings on Uber’s platform.

As Kia continues to innovate and collaborate, the brand stands poised to redefine the mobility landscape over the next decade, consolidating its position as a formidable player in the global automotive industry.

Automotive Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

