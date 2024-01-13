Khloe Kardashian’s Luxury Bag Sale Sparks Controversy

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is making headlines once again, this time for attempting to sell a used Givenchy bag on her ‘Kardashian Kloset’ website. Made from stingray skin and embellished with gold hardware and the Givenchy logo, the luxury handbag is described as an ‘EXTREMELY RARE limited edition’ piece in ‘Good condition.’ Its price tag? A cool $3,495.00, not including shipping costs.

The Backlash

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s proclivity for luxury and wealth has come under fire recently. Critics have expressed their discontent with the family’s ostentatious displays of wealth, particularly during the holiday season. The perceived flaunting of their lifestyle has sparked a dialogue about the broader implications of such spending habits in a world grappling with issues of poverty and inequality.

The Luxury Resale Market

Despite the criticism, the Kardashians’ engagement with the luxury resale market is not an unusual practice, especially among celebrities. The ‘Kardashian Kloset’ website, run by Khloe and her sisters, is a platform for the family to sell used designer items. The website clearly states that all purchases are final, and no refunds or cancellations are allowed.

Addressing the Criticism

In what seemed like a response to the backlash, Khloe recently shared a post on Instagram emphasizing the importance of raising children to value kindness, loyalty, and humility over wealth and possessions. Whether this post will appease critics and fans alike remains to be seen.