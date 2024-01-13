en English
Fashion

Khloe Kardashian’s Luxury Bag Sale Sparks Controversy

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is making headlines once again, this time for attempting to sell a used Givenchy bag on her ‘Kardashian Kloset’ website. Made from stingray skin and embellished with gold hardware and the Givenchy logo, the luxury handbag is described as an ‘EXTREMELY RARE limited edition’ piece in ‘Good condition.’ Its price tag? A cool $3,495.00, not including shipping costs.

The Backlash

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s proclivity for luxury and wealth has come under fire recently. Critics have expressed their discontent with the family’s ostentatious displays of wealth, particularly during the holiday season. The perceived flaunting of their lifestyle has sparked a dialogue about the broader implications of such spending habits in a world grappling with issues of poverty and inequality.

The Luxury Resale Market

Despite the criticism, the Kardashians’ engagement with the luxury resale market is not an unusual practice, especially among celebrities. The ‘Kardashian Kloset’ website, run by Khloe and her sisters, is a platform for the family to sell used designer items. The website clearly states that all purchases are final, and no refunds or cancellations are allowed.

Addressing the Criticism

In what seemed like a response to the backlash, Khloe recently shared a post on Instagram emphasizing the importance of raising children to value kindness, loyalty, and humility over wealth and possessions. Whether this post will appease critics and fans alike remains to be seen.

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

