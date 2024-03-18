Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Speech Ban at Family Events after Kim's Wedding Toast Fiasco

Khloe Kardashian has confirmed that she and her sister Kourtney have been 'banned' from giving speeches at family functions following a memorable incident at Kim Kardashian's second wedding. The revelation came via a repost on Khloe's Instagram story, initially shared by Kourtney, shedding light on the reasons behind the ban and their wish for its lifting.

Advertisment

Incident Unveiled

The ban traces back to what was described as a 'drunken speech' the sisters jointly delivered at Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kris Humphries in 2011. Despite the humorous nature of their toast, it was not well-received by all, leading to a family-wide ban on the duo's public addresses at future gatherings. Khloe, expressing her fondness for those moments, has publicly voiced her hopes to have the speech privileges reinstated, hinting at the entertaining aspect of their speeches enjoyed by many attendees.

Previous Restrictions

Advertisment

Khloe's history of being sidelined from speaking roles at family weddings was further highlighted in her 2014 appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she disclosed not being allowed to speak at Kim and Kanye West's wedding in Florence, Italy. This instance of being 'muted' was humorously acknowledged by Kanye during his speech at the same event. Moreover, Kim Kardashian reminisced about Khloe's overindulgence at her wedding rehearsal dinner in France during a 2014 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, showcasing the light-hearted family dynamics and the memorable impact of Khloe's actions.

Public Reaction and Support

The public revelation of this family anecdote has garnered support from fans and followers, many of whom have taken to social media to express their amusement and advocate for the 'Kourt and KoKo speeches' to make a comeback. Despite the ban, the sisters' close-knit relationship remains evident, as does their significant role in each other's lives and the broader Kardashian family narrative.

As the Kardashians continue to navigate their lives in the public eye, this incident serves as a reminder of the unique challenges and humorous moments that come with family fame. Whether or not the speech ban will be lifted remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the Kardashian family functions are never short of entertainment and memorable moments, speech ban or not.