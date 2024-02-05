Kforce Inc. Showcases Resilience with Strong Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

In the face of market adversities, Kforce Inc., a professional staffing solutions firm with a specialization in technology, showcased robust financial health as it revealed its Q4 and full-year results for 2023. The firm reported a revenue of $363.45 million with earnings per share standing at $0.82 for the fourth quarter. Despite the challenging environment, the company managed to maintain a strong foothold, thanks to its strategic investments in both its people and essential tools.

Strategic Investments and Business Model

Joseph J. Liberatore, the President and CEO of Kforce, expressed his gratitude towards the team for their efforts. The company's success, according to Liberatore, can be attributed to its focused business model and the strategic investments it has been making in its people and tools. The firm remains hopeful about improving market conditions and is keen on expanding its business organically, backed by its refined business model.

Boost in Dividend and Share Repurchase

In a move that is likely to gladden its shareholders, Kforce's Board of Directors approved a 5.5% increase in the annual dividend, taking it to $1.52 per share. A dividend of $0.38 per share will be payable on March 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024. The Board also increased the stock repurchase authorization to a whopping $100 million.

Outlook for 2024

For the first quarter of 2024, Kforce is expecting 64 billing days, which is on par with the first quarter of 2023 and more than the 61 billing days in the fourth quarter of 2023. The firm will host a conference call on February 5, 2024, to elaborate on these results. The Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been scheduled for April 24, 2024.

With a reputation of providing career opportunities to over 20,000 professionals annually, Kforce serves around 2,500 clients, including a majority of the Fortune 500 companies. The firm's strong Q4 and full-year results for 2023, despite market challenges, showcase its resilience and commitment to growth.