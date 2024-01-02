Keystone Resort Introduces Bergman Express Lift, Revamps Alpine Skiing Experience

Keystone Resort, a premier skiing destination, has unveiled a significant development – the Bergman Express lift. This high-speed 6-passenger chairlift, which opened on the last day of the year, December 30, is a game-changer for both skiers and snowboarders. It provides access to 555 acres of high alpine terrain in Bergman and Erickson bowls, serving 15 new trails.

Bergman Express: A Tribute to a Pioneer

The Bergman Express lift is named in honor of Keystone co-founder Bill Bergman, who passed away at the ripe age of 99 on December 11. The inaugural ride was taken by his kin, Bill Bergman Jr. and Lolly Dykstra, along with mountain operations leaders. The ride held a poignant moment as two seats were left vacant, symbolizing the void left by Bill and his wife, Jane Bergman.

Boosting Adventure and Accessibility

As of now, Bergman Bowl is fully operational, but Erickson Bowl remains closed. The addition of the Bergman Express lift, the first lift access expansion at Keystone since the Outback Express was introduced in 1991, is set to make high alpine more accessible to a wide range of ability levels, including experienced beginners. The lift allows guests to easily lap terrain in Bergman Bowl and access more advanced terrain in Erickson Bowl once it opens.

Keystone Resort: Elevating the Alpine Experience

The project is not only about adding the lift. It also includes eco-friendly additions like a sustainable patrol hut and enhanced snowmaking capabilities at lower Bergman Bowl. Furthermore, an updated trail map showcases the revamped high alpine skiing experience at Keystone Resort. This expansion is bound to magnetize more adventure seekers towards Keystone, thanks to its comfortable lodging, award-winning dining, and special offers, such as free skiing for kids 12 and younger when staying and playing for two or more nights.