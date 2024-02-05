Keyfactor's Joe Tong Named on CRN 2024 Channel Chief List Again

In a commendable achievement, Joe Tong, Senior Vice President of Global Channel at Keyfactor, has secured his position on the CRN 2024 Channel Chief List for the second year in a row. This annual list, released by CRN, shines the spotlight on trailblazers in the IT channel ecosystem who excel in architecting successful partner programs and strategies.

Joe Tong: A Key Player in the Keyfactor Success Story

Tong's recognition can be attributed to his significant contributions to the Keyfactor Partner Network. His efforts have centered around widening partner services across various regions, ramping up partner enablement, and playing a pivotal role in a substantial surge in the partner-initiated pipeline.

Keyfactor, a leading identity-first security solution provider, is dedicated to managing and securing machine identities in enterprise networks. This is a critical component to ensuring safe digital transactions. Tong's work has been instrumental in pushing this mission forward.

Keyfactor Partner Program: A Collaborative Force

The Keyfactor Partner Program, which saw its launch in February 2020, has been a crucial component in the company's strategy. This initiative works in close collaboration with cloud, solution, and technology partners who specialize in federal, IoT, and services fields. The goal is to establish a large-scale digital trust, with a priority on identity-first security.

The Channel Company and CRN: Catalysts in the IT Channel Ecosystem

The Channel Company, the producer of the CRN Channel Chiefs List, offers a wide range of services to the IT channel. These include media, events, consulting, education, and marketing services. The company serves as a bridge connecting technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Its annual list, featuring influencers like Joe Tong, serves as an acknowledgment of talent and innovation in the IT channel ecosystem.