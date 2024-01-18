KeyCorp Set to Announce Fourth-Quarter Earnings Amid Decreasing Expectations

Banking giant KeyCorp stands on the threshold of revealing its earnings for the final quarter of 2023, with the announcement due before the market opens on January 18, 2024. The financial community, armed with data from Benzinga Pro, expects the corporation to report quarterly earnings of 23 cents per share. If this projection holds true, it would signify a dip from the 38 cents per share posted during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Forecasts

Revenue forecasts for the quarter are pegged at $1.53 billion. This figure, if achieved, would mark a decline from the $1.9 billion reported in the same period a year earlier. The third quarter of the fiscal year 23 bore witness to revenues of $1.566 billion, equating to a 17% year-over-year decrease, matching consensus expectations, nonetheless.

Stock Market Performance

On the eve of the anticipated earnings release, KeyCorp’s stock price exhibited a minor downturn of 0.6%, closing at $13.84. BofA Securities’ US Equity Strategy and US Derivatives Research report on Russell 1000 stocks informs that positioning for a possible earnings surprise with options is currently cost-effective. KeyCorp (KEY) is featured among the stocks recommended for long call options.

Analyst Ratings and Projections

Benzinga provides a comprehensive platform where investors can access the latest analyst ratings for stocks, including KeyCorp. Filters by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, and rating change, among others, enable users to gain insights into KeyCorp’s performance and analyst sentiments as the financial world awaits the upcoming earnings report. The fourth-quarter projections for KeyCorp indicate an expected EPS of $0.23 and a revenue decrease to approximately $1.52 billion.