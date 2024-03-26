Key West Mayor Critiques 'Road House' for Misrepresenting Paradise; Calls for Accurate Portrayal

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston has expressed dissatisfaction with the portrayal of her city in the newly released film 'Road House,' featuring Jake Gyllenhaal. Despite not having seen the movie herself, Mayor Johnston is concerned that its depiction of Key West as a hub of lawlessness and debauchery misrepresents the current, peaceful state of the Florida Keys. She emphasizes that the region has transformed significantly since the 1980s and now boasts a diverse, successful community that contradicts the film's narrative.

Key West: A Modern-day Utopia

According to Mayor Johnston, Key West is far from the chaotic backdrop presented in 'Road House.' She highlights that 90% of its residents are transplants who have contributed to creating a vibrant mix of environmentalists, artists, and professionals. This diverse community, she asserts, is committed to living harmoniously, embracing the motto "One Human Family." Johnston proudly points out the city's low crime rate, noting that even during major celebrations like New Year's Eve, incidents requiring police intervention are exceedingly rare.

Local Leaders Defend their Turf

Merrill Raschein, Mayor of Monroe County, joins Johnston in defending the Florida Keys. Having watched the movie, Raschein acknowledges that 'Road House' was filmed in the Dominican Republic, not in the Florida Keys, and feels that the only accurate depiction of their region was the inclusion of Fred the Tree on the 7 Mile Bridge. Both mayors express their disappointment with the film's failure to capture the essence and beauty of the Keys, stressing the area's reputation as a peaceful and law-abiding paradise.

Hollywood's Take vs. Reality

The film, which tops Amazon Prime's viewing charts, casts Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter turned bouncer, with UFC legend Conor McGregor playing his adversary. While it might entertain audiences with its high-octane action and drama, local leaders worry about the potential impact of its misrepresentation on the public's perception of Key West. They argue that such portrayals could deter visitors from experiencing the true charm and safety of the Keys, undermining efforts to promote tourism and local culture.

The controversy over 'Road House' underscores the broader issue of how media portrayals can influence perceptions of real-world locations. As Key West continues to thrive as a diverse, welcoming community, its leaders hope that future projects will more accurately reflect the area's true character and appeal. This incident serves as a reminder of the power of film in shaping views and the responsibility of filmmakers to consider the implications of their creative choices.