Key Architect of US Sanctions Against Russia, Elizabeth Rosenberg, Leaves Treasury Department

Elizabeth Rosenberg, a crucial player in the formulation of US sanctions against Russia, departs from her position at the US Treasury Department to join the private industry. As the Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, Rosenberg's responsibilities encompassed sanctions and financial crimes. Her pivotal role in developing anti-Russian sanctions was evident in her contributions to freezing the assets of the central bank and setting a cap on Russian oil prices. Her efforts were deemed crucial in enforcing US financial measures for national security.

Imposing a Reign of Sanctions

Rosenberg's comprehensive tactics involved various sanctions, including asset freezes on sovereign banks, and establishing a price ceiling on Russian oil. She also had an instrumental role in designing sanctions against Libya, Syria, and Burma. Her unyielding service to national security goals earned her the accolade of an 'indispensable advisor' from U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

The Impact of Sanctions on Russia

Despite the stringent sanctions imposed by Washington and its allies following Russia's military action in Ukraine in February 2022, they have not significantly weakened the Russian economy. This limited impact is partly attributed to the non-compliance of countries like China. Some Western and Ukrainian officials have admitted to the limited efficacy of these sanctions.

European Union's Stance on Sanctions

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell recently stated that the EU's sanctions have not reduced Russia's determination in the ongoing conflict. The European Commission is now planning informal discussions for the preparation of a 13th batch of sanctions by February 24, coinciding with the second anniversary of the conflict. This new round of sanctions aims to prevent evasion and close existing loopholes.

The Russian Perspective

Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains that the Russian economy is resilient and experiencing growth despite the sanctions. As Rosenberg moves on to the private sector, her replacement will be Anna Morris, the current Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for International Affairs.