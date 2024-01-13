Kevin Sears Steps Up as NAR President Amidst Legal Challenges and Organizational Turmoil

Kevin Sears has stepped up as the President of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) following Tracy Kasper’s sudden resignation amidst allegations of extortion. The details of the extortion attempt and the identity of the investigating agency remain undisclosed. This leadership shift comes on the heels of former NAR President Kenny Parcell’s resignation in late August due to allegations of misconduct. Now, Sears is set to serve nearly two full years as NAR President, a position typically held for one year.

Challenges Ahead for NAR

NAR is currently grappling with serious legal challenges, including a Missouri class action lawsuit resulting in a verdict ordering NAR and co-defendants to pay $1.8 billion, a sum set to triple due to agreed stipulations. Additionally, the organization is dealing with ‘copycat’ lawsuits, necessitating strategic planning with their legal team.

Sears Addresses NAR Members

In a recent address to the association’s nearly 1.6 million members, Sears acknowledged the questions surrounding Kasper’s resignation and the organization’s situation. However, he emphasized the need for the association to focus on its business, including addressing legal, business, and advocacy challenges. Sears also lauded the interim CEO for providing strong and steady leadership during these unusual circumstances.

Advocacy Priorities for NAR

With the upcoming election year, Sears underscored NAR’s commitment to pro-real estate policies, pro-consumer, and pro-competitive values. He assured members that despite the challenges, the association is committed to the best interests of their members and the real estate industry at large.