Kevin Kiley and Chelsee Gardner: Dynamic Duo in California Politics

On December 30th, 2023, the quaint town of Auburn, California, became the witness to the union of two prominent figures, Republican Congressman Kevin Kiley and Chelsee Gardner. Kiley, a representative from Rocklin and an advocate for the advancement of California’s school reading levels, tied the knot with Gardner at the Pioneer Church, the oldest church in Placer County.

Chelsee Gardner – A Woman of Substance

Chelsee Gardner, raised in the small town of Rio Oso, is a former children’s pastor at Rocklin’s Destiny Church. Known for its conservative sermons, Destiny Church has often found itself at the heart of controversy. Currently, Gardner serves as the Communications and Content Manager for Agape International Missions, an organization deeply committed to combating sex trafficking. Their vision is to join ‘God’s global movement to rescue, heal, and transform those impacted by sex trafficking’, a cause which Gardner resonates deeply with.

The Intricate Connections

Interestingly, Gardner is also the sister of Tiffany Saathoff, the president of the Rocklin Unified School District (RUSD) and a former Destiny Church pastor. Saathoff was once at the center of community protests over her support for a parental notification policy. She now serves as the Chief of Staff for Republican Assemblyman Joe Patterson.

Kiley – A Conservative Force

Kiley, who has the backing of former President Donald Trump, is well-regarded in conservative circles. Before his election to Congress, he was a member of the California state Assembly, representing the 6th District. As a member of the House Education & Workforce Committee, Kiley is dedicated to improving the educational standards in California.

The couple first crossed paths at a Fourth of July community event in Rocklin, a meeting which eventually blossomed into a beautiful engagement last summer. Expressing their gratitude for the love and support from their family and friends, the couple has decided to make Roseville their home when not serving in Washington, D.C.