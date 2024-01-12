en English
Kevin Hart Steps Down as Oscars Host Amid Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
In a surprising turn of events, renowned comedian Kevin Hart has announced his decision to withdraw from hosting the prestigious Oscars ceremony. This decision comes in the wake of a heated controversy surrounding his past homophobic tweets, leading to public outrage and demands for his removal from the Oscars hosting duties.

From Comedy to Controversy

Hart, known for his charismatic personality and impeccable comic timing, found himself in the eye of a storm when a series of his old tweets, deemed offensive to the LGBTQ community, resurfaced. In a swift response to the growing criticism, Hart took to Instagram to address the issue from his bed, defending his evolved perspective and maturity compared to the time when he made those disparaging remarks.

A Step Back for a Larger Cause

Driven by his desire not to overshadow the celebratory nature of the Oscars, Hart expressed an apology to the LGBTQ community for the pain inflicted by his past comments. His intention, he emphasized, was to unite rather than divide people, and he hoped for a future opportunity to collaborate with the Academy. Despite the backlash, Hart maintained that the negative reactions would not affect him, expressing concern over the excessive political correctness dominating today’s society.

Respecting the Significance of the Oscars

Ultimately, Hart’s decision to step down from the hosting duties was a clear acknowledgment of the gravity of the situation and his respect for the Oscars’ significance. He also noted that award shows, including the Oscars, are no longer ‘comedy-friendly environments,’ putting too much pressure on comedians, and he advised other comics to think twice before taking such gigs. Hart’s latest film, ‘Lift,’ continues to garner attention as fans and critics alike anticipate his next move in the wake of this controversy.

