Kevin Gammonley to Retire as NBMDA Executive Director After 33 Years of Leadership

CHICAGO - The North American Building Material Distribution Association (NBMDA) has announced that after 33 years of service, Kevin Gammonley will be retiring from the association effective June 30, 2024.

Advertisment

Gammonley began his service to NBMDA in 1991 when he was hired as the organization's membership manager. He quickly connected with its membership base and proved his skill at recruiting new members. In 1995, Gammonley was promoted to the role of Executive Director by the association's Board of Directors.

The association said that he has provided "steadfast management and strong leadership of NBMDA during a number of challenging economic downturns, the September 11 attacks, and most recently, the COVID pandemic."

Transformative Leadership

Advertisment

He also led the effort 20 years ago to transform the association's member profile to the types of distributors and manufacturers that currently make up the foundation of today's member base. He is most proud of the event partnership model that he structured between NBMDA and the North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD), resulting in successful, co-hosted Annual Conventions for the past 13 years.

Legacy of Success

Gammonley is leaving the association in a financially stable position with a strong value proposition and a growing membership base. The association hosted one of its most successful Annual Conventions in its history in November of 2023.

Advertisment

Continued Strength and Transition

2024 NBMDA President, Don Plunkett, said: "I couldn't be more excited for Kevin (Gammonley). Anyone who's ever met Kevin knows how much his family means to him, so I'm ecstatic that he has this opportunity to spend more time with them. While we're going to miss his leadership, he is leaving our association in a position of strength. I'm confident that our members won't see any disruption in the valuable educational and networking opportunities that we have come to expect from NBMDA. The only negative here is that we won't see Kevin at our Annual Convention and industry events each year."

Gammonley's replacement is expected to be announced in the spring.