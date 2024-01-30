Kevin Dehmer Nominated as New Jersey Education Commissioner

In a significant move, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has put forth the nomination of Kevin Dehmer as the new commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Education. Dehmer, currently serving as the executive director of the John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University, is no stranger to the department's inner workings. His previous roles within the organization include assistant commissioner and chief financial officer, as well as interim commissioner in 2018 and 2020.

Dehmer's Nomination: A Testament to Experience and Dedication

Dehmer's nomination comes in the wake of Acting Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan's impending retirement. Allen-McMillan served the department for three years but was never confirmed by the state Senate. Now, the spotlight is on Dehmer, whose extensive experience and commitment to improving educational outcomes in New Jersey have earned him the Governor's trust and praise. Accepting the nomination, Dehmer expressed his unwavering dedication to advancing the state's public school system.

Dehmer's Impressive Track Record

Dehmer's reputation is built on a solid foundation of education policy expertise and financial acumen. His tenure as assistant commissioner, chief financial officer, and interim commissioner has given him a deep understanding of the agency, demonstrated his ability to work effectively with the Legislature, and highlighted his awareness of the current challenges facing teachers, students, and parents in New Jersey. Dehmer also holds a master's degree in public policy, further reinforcing his qualifications for the commissioner role.

While Dehmer's nomination has been well received, particularly by the New Jersey Public Charter Schools Association (NJPCSA), his appointment is still subject to legislative approval.