Kernersville Planning Board Approves New Development Plan for Caleb’s Creek

The Kernersville Planning Board has given the green light for a new development scheme for Caleb’s Creek residential community. This project, proposed by BOMA N.C. LLC, encompasses 62.62 acres and plans for as many as 227 lots. The development will see a combination of 149 single-family homes and 78 townhouses, a significant downsize from a previous proposal that was rejected by the Board of Aldermen in July. The earlier plan would have constructed over 3,100 units, making it one of the Triad’s largest residential communities.

Site Location and Future Plans

The site for the current project is located west of Teague Lane and north of Pine Tree Drive. It holds the distinction of being the first area to be developed under the new Caleb’s Creek master plan, which was adopted in December. The construction proposal includes road works on Glennview Drive, Ogden School Road, Old Salem Road, and Teague Lane. The construction is scheduled to commence in the summer of 2024 and is expected to be completed by spring 2027.

Insights from the Town Manager

Town Manager Curtis Swisher has clarified that this development is not exhaustive of the entire plan. Approximately 550-600 acres remain undeveloped, and it is not the first phase since about 400 homes already exist in the area. In January 2016, the Planning Board had previously approved BOMA for a development of at least 2,612 residential units on 810.6 acres.

Revised Proposal and Community Impact

The recently approved proposal boasts a density of 3.63 units per acre for the 62.62-acre tract, allowing for a maximum of 235 units. This density is higher than other nearby developments. In a move to balance urban development and environmental conservation, a minimum of 312 acres within the project will be dedicated to greenways, parks, and conservation areas. This project is a testament to the commitment of Kernersville to mindful urban development.