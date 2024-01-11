Kern County's Anti-Trafficking Race: Beyond Running, A Community Unites

The Kern County District Attorney's Office has heralded the highly anticipated return of the 2nd annual Race Against Trafficking 5K Run and Walk. The event is slated to grace The Park at Riverwalk, Bakersfield, California, on January 27, opening its registration doors at 7 a.m., and officially commencing the race at 8:30 a.m.

Advertisment

Running Against Human Trafficking

Purposefully arranged during Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the race is a platform engineered by the Kern County Family Justice Center to foster awareness and generate funds to combat human trafficking. The event is more than just a sporting activity. It's a powerful statement of the community's collective resolve to challenge and eradicate this heinous crime.

Supporting the Vulnerable

Advertisment

Proceeds from the race will be channeled towards supporting victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking. This financial aid is instrumental in providing much-needed resources for these individuals, helping them rebuild their lives and recover from their traumatic experiences. The race is not just about winning but about lending a helping hand to those in need.

Garnering Community Support

The Race Against Trafficking 5K Run and Walk is not just an event; it is a significant community gathering that unites participants in supporting a crucial cause. The race serves as a platform for individuals to express their solidarity, turning the tide against human trafficking by raising awareness and funds to combat this grave issue. It's a beacon of hope that our collective strides can lead to a world free of exploitation.