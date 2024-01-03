Kern County Hosts Bulky Waste Collection Event: A Step Towards Responsible Waste Disposal

On January 20, the Kern County Public Works Department is leading the charge against waste accumulation with a bulky waste collection event. The event, taking place at Lost Hills Park, located at 14688 Lost Hills Rd., will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The initiative offers a rare opportunity for Kern County residents to dispose of their unwanted bulky waste items free of charge, providing a crucial service in the community’s fight against waste mismanagement.

Kern County Steps Up in Waste Management

With a focus on larger items that are typically challenging to manage in regular waste collection services, the collection will accept a wide array of items. From refrigerators and water heaters to mattresses and furniture, residents can seize the chance to declutter their homes and dispose of these items responsibly. Electronics and tires are also welcomed, alongside outdoor items such as BBQ grills, provided that propane tanks are removed, ensuring safety during the disposal process.

Exclusions to Keep in Mind

While the event is set to accept a variety of waste, there are specific exclusions. Notably, household hazardous waste, green waste, and commercial waste will not be accepted. This decision aligns with the safety protocols and regulations around the disposal of such items. Hence, residents are encouraged to avail themselves of the correct channels for the disposal of these particular waste types.

A Model for Other Cities

While the initiative is local to Kern County, it presents a model that other areas could potentially adopt. In fact, the City of Kalamunda provides households with up to three skip bins per financial year for general waste or green waste. However, these allocations are determined by delivery date, not booking date, and cannot be carried over to the next financial year. Additionally, while the skip bins are provided in lieu of verge collections, residents are not entitled to a refund if they choose not to use their allocation.

It is clear that waste management is an ongoing challenge for every community. Yet, with initiatives like the bulky waste collection event, Kern County is demonstrating the power of community involvement in tackling this global issue.